Lavington's Chris Galvin is about to hit a new level, according to his Riverina cricket coach.
Galvin had a breakout carnival at the NSW Country Championship in Orange, averaging 47 with the bat and inflicting a stunning four run outs.
"There's something in him and he's just about to find it and he's about to take over," coach Trent Ball enthused.
Galvin is a premiership player at Lavington, but Ball agreed that's he underrated.
"I think he is a bit within Cricket Albury-Wodonga, I suppose," he said.
Galvin started his outstanding campaign with a top-scoring 79 in Friday's win over ACT and backed it up with three run outs, including two direct hits.
He again top-scored with 48 against Central Coast on Saturday and produced another run out in the 67-run win.
Galvin scored 16 against Western on Sunday, but Riverina wasn't able to reel in the huge total of 5-294, eventually losing by the Duckworth-Lewis system after a storm ripped through Wade Park.
Riverina dropped a host of chances, but it suffered a major blow in the first hour when captain and bowler Sam Gainsford ruptured his Achiiles and was transported to hospital in Sydney for surgery.
Gainsford was in agony and it naturally had an unsettling affect on his team-mates.
"It left us flat," Ball admitted.
Gainsford played for Manly Warringah District in the powerful NSW Premier Cricket and also starred in the first two days, posting 54 and 3-11 against ACT, along with 27 against Central Coast.
Wagga's Hamish Starr was the other standout, but Galvin edged out the Wagga duo to claim Riverina's Robbie Jackson Medal.
