The Border Mail

Lavington's Chris Galvin wins Riverina's Robbie Jackson Medal

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 28 2022 - 2:14pm, first published 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina's Chris Galvin looks to attack. Picture by Nick McGrath/Central Western Daily

Lavington's Chris Galvin is about to hit a new level, according to his Riverina cricket coach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.