Wodonga won the match, but Corowa-Rutherglen won the opposition's praise

Wodonga co-coach Jarrod Twitt lavished praise on Corowa-Rutherglen after the former's 45-point win in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The Bulldogs sealed the 16.12 (108) to 9.9 (63) home win with a seven-goal last term.
The Roos returned to the competition this year after being forced out last season, largely due to a player shortage.
They naturally had to sign a host of players and the entire group didn't come together until a fortnight before the season start.
Given the influx of players it was always going to take time to gel, but a 47-point loss to the still undefeated Wangaratta Rovers in round two and now a gritty showing against the Bulldogs, who themselves have won three successive games, shows the Steve Owen-coached outfit is improving rapidly.
"Corowa was excellent, they made it a real battle," Twitt praised.
"They've got a great forward (Sam Dunstan), he played really well, they were solid down back and they had good structure through the middle with the other Dunstan (Nathan), the ruckman."
Ethan Redcliffe kicked five goals, while Jett Cassidy chipped in with three for the 'Dogs.
Josh Mathey joined Redcliffe in the best, while Noah Bradshaw continued his strong start.
The Bulldogs were missing co-captain Charlie Morrison, Noah Spiteri and Daniel Wortmann, but they will return for Wodonga Raiders on Anzac Day.
Sam Dunstan kicked five goals for the second time in the opening month, while Ryan Eyers and Caleb Bertram also impressed.
