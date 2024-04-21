Knife man jailed for latest attack on woman, which followed tomahawk hit

A man who punched his partner in her head and threw a knife at the woman is set to be released from jail.
Michael Hogan attacked the victim at the Warrina Motor Inn in Wodonga on Christmas Day, 2023.
He was seen behaving erratically and was assaulting his partner when police arrived.
They had to use capsicum spray to arrest him.
While the victim was reluctant to talk to police, video footage showed he had been armed with a 20 centimetre long kitchen knife.
The security camera vision showed Hogan throwing the knife at the woman from about five metres away.
Hogan had remained in custody after his arrest, and had served 115 days in jail before being sentenced on April 18.
He previously attacked the same woman with a tomahawk and attacked a different woman in 2016.
Magistrate Amina Bhai ordered Hogan serve four months in custody.
He must also complete a corrections order for 18 months once released.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.