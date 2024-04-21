The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Knife man jailed for latest attack on woman, which followed tomahawk hit

April 22 2024 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hogan, pictured after a fire at his Wodonga home last year, has been sentenced for attacking his partner. File photo
Michael Hogan, pictured after a fire at his Wodonga home last year, has been sentenced for attacking his partner. File photo

A man who punched his partner in her head and threw a knife at the woman is set to be released from jail.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.