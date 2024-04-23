'It runs in my blood and is close to my heart': Nepal to Bandiana for Paras

Captain Paras Lohani feels the weight of tradition upon his shoulders, a legacy passed down through generations.
Being a member of the Australian Defence Force isn't just a career choice for him; it's a profound honour deeply ingrained in his family's history.
Originally from Nepal, he moved to Western Australia in 2009 with his wife to study a bachelors degree in social science and history in Western Australia before going on to do his masters.
But "the calling to green was strong. I decided to join the army in 2017".
Captain Lohani has a rich history of military service on which to reflect, with his late grandfather having served in the Indian army and his father likewise in Nepal.
"To give service to the country is the first thing," he said.
"But to give back to the country who gave to me, is another.
"I want to establish my legacy to my family, and be loyal to my country.
"It runs in my blood and is close to my heart."
Captain Lohani said it was important to instil that kind of loyalty, especially to his two children.
"It's very rewarding to me and satisfying to me professionally and personally," he said.
"From when I first came to Australia to where I am now, serving is leading."
Captain Lohani said his role in the ADF went beyond the uniform he wore or the duties he performed, as it was also a testament to the sacrifices made by those who had fallen.
Pointing to the spirit of mateship, he said it was "beautiful" to be able to be a part of the history of Anzac Day.
Captain Lohani said that in Nepalese culture, joining the military was a matter of privilege - one that was instilled in him as he grew up.
It's an honourable task to do, he said.
Captain Lohani said moving into a leadership role as a junior commander meant developing a full understanding of the role, as well as the thinking being applied by senior commanders.
"That is actually really important, and that motivates me," he said.
"Its about what my senior commander wants me to achieve, and then how I can be the most effective as a junior commander to encourage my soldiers to achieve that mission.
"That's how I look at it and it's been very satisfying to me. I love being in the army."
Captain Lohani said he was absolutely proud of his achievements in going from being born in a village in Nepal to where I am today
"My parents are very proud as well because I'm an officer in the Australian Army," he said.
Captain Lohani said that while the basic army arrangement was the same in a country such as Nepal, how we do the business here in Australia is different.
"How we train is different. Here, obviously, we are more sophisticated. We have more modern weapon systems, modern training systems," he said.
"The training is very organised and scheduled properly. We're looking at a wide range of issues."
Captain Lahani, who has a son aged two and a daughter aged eight, said he woke up every day excited by what was a brilliant opportunity to serve.
"Every day when I come in, I want to give my 100 per cent and the best that I can to get the best for the soldiers, for our commanders, he said.
"It was the Australian lifestyle that first attracted him to move to Perth and since then he had taken great enjoyment in learning about the nation's culture and history, in touching base with Indigenous history.
Captain Lahani said when he first began finding out about Anzac Day, on joining up, it brought tears to my eyes.
"That's because of the way we were respecting and honouring our fallen during all these wars," he said.
"I saw families getting up early in the morning with their young kids, trying to instil (that spirit) into them.
"For Defence members, this is one of the most important things we do to honour them because they left their lives on the battlefield."
Captain Lahani said he had been guided throughout his life by the principle of always trying to give back to the country in which you lived.
"And that has always been very close to my heart. I think that is something we all need to think and reflect on," he said.
"At times, I think sometimes we tend to miss that, especially in the younger crowd. But I think that is something that our young generations should start looking at.
"When I joined the Defence force, I wasn't even thinking about what opportunity I had. I just wanted to serve the army."
Captain Lahani said his success as a leader came down to helping junior soldiers become better leaders themselves.
