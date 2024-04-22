The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
'A first for our area': Cemetery flying the flag for Border city's veterans

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
April 22 2024 - 6:00pm
Vietnam Associated Veterans Club Wodonga secretary Estelle Harry, Wodonga RSL president Jamie Wolf and Wodonga Cemetery Trust's Cheryl Tomlinson are thrilled that the Border city's veterans will be recognised with flags on their graves at Wodonga Cemetery for Anzac Day. Picture by Mark Jesser
Vietnam Associated Veterans Club Wodonga secretary Estelle Harry, Wodonga RSL president Jamie Wolf and Wodonga Cemetery Trust's Cheryl Tomlinson are thrilled that the Border city's veterans will be recognised with flags on their graves at Wodonga Cemetery for Anzac Day. Picture by Mark Jesser

Graves of Wodonga veterans who served in war will be much easier to recognise this Anzac Day.

Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

