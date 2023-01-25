The Border Mail
Wodonga's citizens, organisations of the year acknowledged

By Ted Howes
Updated January 25 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 4:25pm
SES volunteers Garry Rutland and Taybe Iddles, former policewoman Ceryn Campbell and FoodShare's Simon Welsh. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wodonga's first female police sergeant, a hair salon entrepreneur, SES volunteers, and a food provider will be honoured on Australia Day for their work with the community.

Ted Howes

