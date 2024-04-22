The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Even the Diamonds' coach admits he's not sure when they last beat United

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 22 2024 - 4:53pm, first published 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Diamonds' captain Ruben Shuker scored a double in the win over Albury United.
Diamonds' captain Ruben Shuker scored a double in the win over Albury United.

Wodonga Diamonds' coach Daniel Griffin says the camaraderie developed over the past three years was one the key factors in breaking a losing streak against powerhouse Albury United in the Albury Wodonga Football Association on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.