Even the Diamonds' coach admits he's not sure when they last beat United

Wodonga Diamonds' coach Daniel Griffin says the camaraderie developed over the past three years was one the key factors in breaking a losing streak against powerhouse Albury United in the Albury Wodonga Football Association on Sunday.
Diamonds' captain Ruben Shuker scored a double, while Damian Ferrara and Paul Mazambi snared one apiece in the 4-1 away win.
"I can't quite pinpoint the time we last beat United, I'd say somewhere between six to eight years," Griffin said.
"We've matured a lot, we've kept the core of the same squad together for probably three years and the guys have developed a lot of experience over that time.
"We never expected to win everything from day one, but it's all starting to fall into place and we're now aware of what it takes to beat the top teams."
United has won all three competitions - the League, the Cup and the FA Cup - over the past two seasons, but the Greens were blown away by the visitors.
Striker Stefan Bukvic was outstanding, left fullback Steven Perkins superb, while Bidish Chouhan was dynamic at centre midfield.
Elsewhere, Melrose FC defeated St Pats FC 3-0, Albury City belted Albury Hotspurs 5-0, Boomers toppled Wangaratta 3-0, while Cobram Roar pipped Twin City Wanderers 3-2.
Meanwhile in division one women's, Wodonga Heart edged out Myrtleford Savoy 2-1.
Gemma Berto posted a double for the home team, while Shae Justice scored the visitors' goal.
Wodonga Diamonds defeated Albury United 5-1, Cobram Roar beat Twin City Wanderers 3-0, Boomers went down 3-2 at home to Wangaratta, while Albury Hotspurs' Rylee Steele, Charlotte Laird and Elisha Wild landed three goals each in the win over Albury City.
