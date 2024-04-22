The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Rate rise for coming year set down by Albury Council

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated April 23 2024 - 7:30am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Council is expected to draw in more than $3 million in rates revenue from property owners in the next financial year.
Albury Council is expected to draw in more than $3 million in rates revenue from property owners in the next financial year.

Property owners in Albury are facing an average increase of $147 for rates, waste and water charges under their city council's draft budget for 2024-25.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.