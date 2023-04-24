The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Council takes up full rate peg as budget shows deficit up

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
April 25 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury councillor Darren Cameron is hoping accounting changes and a rise in airport revenue will bolster the city's coffers over the next financial year.
Albury councillor Darren Cameron is hoping accounting changes and a rise in airport revenue will bolster the city's coffers over the next financial year.

Rates revenue is up 3.7 per cent in the next financial year under Albury Council's draft budget adopted on Monday April 24, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.