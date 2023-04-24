The Border Mail
Magistrate tells Springdale Heights drink-driver he put passenger's life at risk

By Nigel McNay
April 24 2023 - 5:30pm
Drunk friend fell asleep on back of ute as mid-range driver took off from hotel
A Springdale Heights man has been told his drink-driving had the potential to have killed a drunk mate who had fallen asleep in the back of his ute.

