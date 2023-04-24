Single lane closures will be in place for parts of the Hume Highway in Albury this week for maintenance of roadside plants.
Transport for NSW confirmed on April 24 the southbound lanes near the Borella Road off-ramp and on the northbound lanes closest to the East Street off-ramp will be reduced to one to carry out vegetation maintenance.
Work will be carried out between 9.30am and 3pm from Wednesday, April 26 to Saturday April 29, weather permitting.
"Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60km/h will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, allow an extra five minutes travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time."
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
