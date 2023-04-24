The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Hume Highway traffic in Albury to be impacted by vegetation maintenance

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated April 24 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transport for NSW has announced the Hume Freeway at the Borella Road southbound and East Street northbound off-ramps will be reduced to one lane from April 26 to 29 for vegetation maintenance.
Transport for NSW has announced the Hume Freeway at the Borella Road southbound and East Street northbound off-ramps will be reduced to one lane from April 26 to 29 for vegetation maintenance.

Single lane closures will be in place for parts of the Hume Highway in Albury this week for maintenance of roadside plants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.