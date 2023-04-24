The Border Mail
Steps to remove Wodonga rubbish pile which has been growing for years

By Blair Thomson
Updated April 24 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 11:46am
Contractors have been hired to deal with a pile of rubbish which has been growing in Wodonga for several years.

