Steps to remove Wodonga rubbish pile which has been growing for years

Contractors have been hired to deal with a pile of rubbish which has been growing in Wodonga for several years.
The site, near the railway tracks on Old Barnawartha Road, has broken televisions, furniture, old toys, mattresses and plastic.
A tunnel underneath the Hume Highway to Plunketts Road has been blocked by a dumped refrigerator, and building materials are strewn nearby.
A concerned resident, who asked not to be named, said it was "unbelievable".
"Nothing seems to be done and it's been growing for about four years, maybe longer" he said.
"I've seen it growing there for years and I'm just surprised that it's still there.
"There's enough stuff down there to fill a semi."
There are other rubbish dumps along the stretch of road.
"It's an unbelievable mess," the resident said.
"There needs to be some severe penalties to deter such behaviour, something that can put people off.
"It just beggars belief that something hasn't been done about it."
Councils and the Environment Protection Authority can impose fines.
A Wodonga Council spokeswoman said the site was a mix of Crown and state land.
Workers will clear the site, but the timeframe is unclear.
"The council is aware of issues of rubbish being illegally dumped at a site near Old Barnawartha Road that covers Crown and state land," the spokeswoman said.
"It has engaged contractors to clear the site and timing will be dependent on their capacity and availability.
"Illegal waste dumping harms our environment, can pose a health risk and costs our community.
"In Victoria, it is illegal to dump or bury any kind of waste at a location that isn't licensed to accept it.
"This includes private land."
Members of the public can illegal dumping.
"We advise to not approach someone who is dumping but note anything that may help a future investigation," the council spokeswoman said.
"The council is authorised to investigate and fine those found dumping waste under the Environment Protection Act.
"It does undertake various measures including surveillance at problem sites in an effort to stop illegal dumping in our community."
The NSW EPA can give on-the-spot fines of $7500 for individuals caught dumping rubbish, and $15,000 fines for corporations.
NSW penalties for waste that causes actual or likely environment harms include prison time and fines up to $5,000,000.
