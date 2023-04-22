Sweat and tears in honour of fallen heroes have filled a Wodonga gym.
Hundreds of gym-goers pushed through gruelling workouts at CrossFit TMA from 8am Saturday, April 22 through to 8am Sunday, April 23, to remember those who have served.
The event, 24 Hours of Heroes, is a fundraiser for the families of fallen soldiers and for veterans who have returned home with little to no support and as a result faced homelessness.
The event is run In partnership with Wounded Warriors Canada, with donations to close at the end of the week.
Army Warrant Officer Beau Thomas said the day was a way to raise awareness for people with mental health and to break the stigma.
"24 Hours of Heroes is very emotional," he said.
"I suffer from PTSD due to my time in the service. It's about remembering what people have sacrificed for their service.
"It's a big deal; doing days like today helps with the healing process.
"It's not just a battle I fight, but the serving members, current and previous and also our friends and families.
"I hope it will help at least one person somewhere to put their hands up and ask for help."
Gym owner Zak Rogers and his wife, Laura, are former serving members of the Australian Defence Force.
This was the second year in a row they had put on the event.
"There's a lot of emotion and time. that goes into the event," Mr Rogers said. "The people that showed up are people that have a need to give and a sense of selflessness."
"We are already up to more than $200,000," he said.
"The real key message is a hell a lot of veterans and families will be helped with the money raised.
"The day is very emotionally taxing but it means so much to everyone of us."
To donate, visit 24hoursofheroes.com.
