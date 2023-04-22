The Border Mail
Wodonga's CrossFit TMA welcomes back 24 Hours of Heroes fundraiser

By Sophie Else
Updated April 22 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
Army Warrant Officer Beau Thomas wants people to see they aren't weak for asking for help for mental health. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Sweat and tears in honour of fallen heroes have filled a Wodonga gym.

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

