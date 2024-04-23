The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Mystery surrounds premature end to Murray Magpies and RWW Giants clash

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated April 23 2024 - 3:10pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mystery surrounds premature end to Murray Magpies and RWW Giants clash
Mystery surrounds premature end to Murray Magpies and RWW Giants clash

Controversy swirled around Urana Road Oval on the weekend after the umpire inexplicably called a premature halt to the match between Murray Magpies and RWW Giants.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.