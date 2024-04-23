Mystery surrounds premature end to Murray Magpies and RWW Giants clash

Controversy swirled around Urana Road Oval on the weekend after the umpire inexplicably called a premature halt to the match between Murray Magpies and RWW Giants.
Players and officials were left bewildered after the umpire decided to end the match at the 18-minute mark of the last term.
There was plenty of speculation post-match about what led to the bizarre decision after the umpire failed to explain to club officials why he ended the match prematurely.
The decision didn't affect the result with the Giants well in control and leading 17.16 (118) to 9.7 (61).
However, one talking point post match was the impact the decision could have on percentage and goal kicking tallies.
AFL NEB regional manager Zac Hedin didn't return calls from The Border Mail when contacted for an explanation.
Hume league president Phil Bouffler was a spectator at the match and supported the umpire's decision.
"At the end of the day, the umpires are officiating the match, so it is their call," Bouffler said.
"A few spectators asked me at the match what I was going to do about it and I replied 'nothing, it's the umpire's call.'
"As a league we support what the umpires are doing and if they felt like they had to call the game off, the league supports their decision... it's as simple as that.
"I'm not inferring that either club did anything wrong.
"I don't want to comment on why the match may have been called off."
League operations manager Dalton Wegener confirmed there was one report from the match with Murray Magpies player Cooper Taylor reported for umpire abuse.
Taylor was offered a two-week set penalty.
However, Magpie officials have chosen to fight the charge with the case to be heard at the tribunal on Tuesday night.
