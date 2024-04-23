'Eight to 10 women a week are presenting after a domestic violence assault'

Albury's leading homelessness agency has reported a critical and "unprecedented" increase in the number of women seeking help for family and domestic violence on the Border.
Yes Unlimited chief executive Di Glover says she hasn't seen anything like it "in our time" and certainly not in the past 10 years.
"We are seeing 8 to 10 women a week presenting after a domestic violence assault," Ms Glover revealed.
"We are really feeling the pinch."
These are local women - someone's mother, daughter, sister, friend ... someone you might know, she pointed out.
Murray River Police District figures also show domestic violence-related assaults have increased in the past five years, according to Ms Glover.
"We know Murray district police responded to 753 incidents in the past 12 months and 418 of those were in the Albury local government area alone," she said.
"It's an increase that's ... unprecedented.
"We are well above target on what we are funded to deliver but we will provide a service in whatever way, shape or form we can if a woman needs help."
It's one of the reasons why the annual Betty's Place fundraiser at The Boat Shed Lake Hume is such a vital community support to the local women's refuge.
Last year, in the space of a few hours, a room full of (mainly) women raised a record $75,000 for Betty's Place.
This year organisers are hoping to push that figure towards $90,000 at the May 3 event, to support fundraising for the new $6.1 million crisis refuge to be built in East Albury for women and children fleeing family and domestic violence.
Ms Glover this week revealed the development application for the new refuge had been approved and the first sod would be turned on the site shortly.
She said the new 'core and cluster' model - which includes self-contained units with on-site staff and supports in a central multi-purpose building - would provide additional and more fitting crisis accommodation for families in trauma.
But she also warned there was still "the bigger issue" of access to "long term, safe and affordable housing in our area" - or, indeed, in any area a woman might want to live.
"We've heard on more than one occasion that women have regretted leaving their domestic violence situation because they've ended up sleeping in their car or somewhere else entirely unsuitable," Ms Glover said.
"I am really concerned that women are staying in unsafe situations because of the lack of exit or housing options."
Ms Glover admitted everyone at Yes Unlimited was "feeling the pressure" - from frontline staff all the way up.
"Working at the coal-face, can be pretty tough and some of the stories you hear ...," she began.
"But we continue to work in this field because we are passionate about what we do."
Ms Glover said the fundraising efforts led by Traverse Alpine Group's Rosy Seaton (owner of The Boat Shed) showed the incredible support and belief of the local community in this local organisation.
And she said the money raised could mean the "difference between life and death in some cases".
"We are relying now on donated funds just to service demand," Ms Glover said.
"We have calculated that with $100,000 we could support up to 80 extra women over a 12-month period.
"The Albury-Wodonga community knows how critical this is and that's why to see the support for this Betty's Place fundraiser - from the sponsors, businesses and all the people who buy tickets - is so heart-warming.
"And it reminds us that is a close-knit community."
