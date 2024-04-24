Bid to reignite debate over floating sauna saga runs out of steam

A question over the approval process of the controversial Lake Sambell floating sauna project at Beechworth has failed to reignite debate over the issue.
On March 26, Indigo Shire Council approved a planning application for the project, which has been the talk of Beechworth for months.
At Tuesday night's council meeting, Albury resident Charles Mitchell's question about the project, which developers hope will open in spring, was read to the open forum on April 23 by mayor Sophie Price.
"Councillor (Bernard) Gaffney stated at the last meeting that 'Lake Sambell is over 27.19 hectares, it's a really big lake'," Mr Mitchell's question stated.
"No street was identified and no map was provided in the public notice newspaper advertisement.
"The advert did not identify the actual location as required under the planning and environment act clause 52.1. Will council be re-advertising the public notice for the planning permit for the Lake Sambell floating sauna?"
Cr Price referred the question to Planning and Corporate Services director Greg Pinkerton who said it was not necessary to place another newspaper advertisement.
"Council always uses the prescribed format when we do planning advertising," Mr Pinkerton said.
"In this case, we've gone back and double-checked and the ad does identify the location. So the ad was (within) compliance and there's no need to re-advertise."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.