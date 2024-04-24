Wodonga's first female football coach drawing on her own experiences

Racquell Farrell has already made a name for herself as an ACT football representative, and now she's etched her name into Wodonga Bulldogs' history books as the club's first female football coach.
Farrell, who originally hails from Riverina town Coolamon, is making her coaching debut this season after being appointed to the helm of the Bulldogs' first under-17 girls' team.
Growing up playing football with her three brothers, Farrell quickly found a passion for the game and went on to play for the Riverina Lions, Logan City Cobras and Claremont Piranhas, while also representing the ACT from 2004 to 2006.
After relocating to the Border two years ago and watching her daughter don maroon and white, Farrell decided it was time to give back and offer a women's perspective on the game.
"I'm so happy to be given the opportunity to coach and we look forward to trying to build the club over the next couple of years," Farrell said.
"I've played, so I know it's a different ball game to the men.
"We have to work on things differently, for instance we have hips that we can use, and men don't.
"Our body make is different and we have to turn a different way to protect ourselves."
While she was able to find her way back to the footy field, Farrell admits there are many more opportunities for girls wanting to pursue football nowadays.
"I grew up playing when I was a young girl, but then I got to the age of 11, and in that era we were told we weren't allowed to play because we were girls," she said.
"I had to find solace in other sports before I got the opportunity to play again when I was 23, but it was a little bit too late.
"Now there's so many more opportunities and there's a structure there compared to 10 to 15 years ago when I was playing.
"The national women's league has been awesome for them."
Farrell recalls playing alongside the likes of AFLW stars Katie Brennan (Richmond), Sophie Casey (Collingwood) and Jade Pregelj (Brisbane).
"They were only young when I was running around with them, but it's a privilege to see them grow as players," Farrell said.
Wodonga Bulldogs will meet Wodonga Raiders this weekend for round four of the North East Border Female Football League competition.
The Bulldogs are still open to adding new players between the ages of 14 to 17.
"If they want to give it a go they can come down and try," Farrell said.
