THEN AND NOW: Wodonga swimming spot well frequented before pool opening

By Uta Wiltshire, Wodonga and District Historical Society
April 26 2024 - 10:00am
Wodonga Creek was a popular swimming spot before the city's pool opened on Stanley Street in 1959. Picture supplied
Before the Wodonga swimming pool was opened in Stanley Street in December 1959, there was a part of Wodonga Creek which became a popular spot to cool off.

