THEN AND NOW: Wodonga swimming spot well frequented before pool opening

Before the Wodonga swimming pool was opened in Stanley Street in December 1959, there was a part of Wodonga Creek which became a popular spot to cool off.
The Wodonga and Towong Sentinel on January 28, 1927, reported a meeting was held urging construction of a swimming pool, with Mr Jas Flower opposing the idea of the pool, favouring the creek.
He contended that there was an abundance of clean, wholesome water therein.
Further discussion was reported about the safety of the creek, having been the scene of fatalities in the past. The number of children to be catered for in Wodonga was at least 400.
Albury children, with the advantage of their graduated baths, were four times as good swimmers as the Wodongaites.
By 1934, a pontoon had been built in the Wodonga Creek for use by the swimming club.
The Victorian Government Gazette, dated May 19, 1937, officially declared a reserve for public purposes along the anabranch of the Murray River in the town of Wodonga for a public swimming pool.
This was a spot upstream of the Wodonga stockbridge, which was built in 1940.
Along with the declaration came the rules and regulations.
"Every person shall exercise reasonable and proper care in the use of any portion of the reserve, dressing rooms, closets, compartments, or appurtenances, and shall not damage, deface, write upon or cut any part or parts of the fittings of buildings whatsoever," the report read.
Swimming attire was to be very "proper" for anyone over the age of four, with leg length and body coverage exactly proscribed.
Tony Conway remembers a diving board near the men's changing shed with the swimming area lit at night.
Reg Morley tells us during the war the army was camped at the racecourse and used the swimming pool for recreation.
One of their carpenters made a diving board of oregon, which was jammed into the rocks on the bank. This may be the board Tony remembers.
Until the Stanley Street pool was opened, all schools conducted swimming carnivals in the Wodonga Creek swimming pool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.