Stabber and victim free to move back in together after Baranduda attack

April 26 2024 - 7:00am
Wodonga police arrested Anthony Campbell after he stabbed his housemate at their Baranduda home on January 30. File photo
A schizophrenic man who stabbed his housemate and carer multiple times in a dispute over a cigarette has been released, and will resume living with the victim.

