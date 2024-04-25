Stabber and victim free to move back in together after Baranduda attack

A schizophrenic man who stabbed his housemate and carer multiple times in a dispute over a cigarette has been released, and will resume living with the victim.
Anthony Campbell had lived with the victim for six years, and the pair resided at a Lassila Place home in Baranduda for 18 months before his attack.
The pair were in the home's lounge room, with Campbell badgering the victim for a smoke on January 30.
The victim went to leave to avoid an argument, but Campbell grabbed a black paring knife from the kitchen.
The 30-year-old prevented the victim from leaving and tried to stab the man as he held up his left hand to block the blows.
He suffered a puncture wound to his forearm and Campbell then stabbed the man three times to his back.
The victim was able to get past and head to the front door, leaving a trail of blood in the lounge, hallway, entrance and driveway.
Campbell and the victim argued outside and the victim left in his car.
He stopped on Baranduda Boulevard after seeing patrolling police.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and Campbell was found at the home in a heightened state.
He was arrested and said he had been armed to defend himself.
The Wodonga court heard Campbell, who has admitted to charges, had spent 85 days in custody up to his April 24 court appearance.
The victim is his unofficial carer, with Campbell receiving monthly injections for schizophrenia.
Lawyer Chirag Patel sought a forensic psychological assessment of his client before he returned for sentence.
The victim said he would temporarily leave the home to allow Campbell to return.
"It is Anthony's home as well," he said, with the court told the man didn't want protection through a personal safety intervention order.
Campbell will return for sentence on June 12.
Magistrate Ian Watkins asked if he knew what would happen if he breached bail.
"Yeah, go back to jail," Campbell replied.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.