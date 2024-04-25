The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

North East veterans reflect on journey from being 'maligned' to 'recognised'

Madilyn McKinley
By Madilyn McKinley
April 25 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ross Benton and Chris Farrell, of Wangaratta, reflect on the change of attitude towards veterans. Picture by Madilyn McKinley
Ross Benton and Chris Farrell, of Wangaratta, reflect on the change of attitude towards veterans. Picture by Madilyn McKinley

For Ross Benton and Chris Farrell, when they see their community commemorate Anzac Day, it brings a warm feeling and a lump in their throats.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.