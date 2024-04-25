North East veterans reflect on journey from being 'maligned' to 'recognised'

For Ross Benton and Chris Farrell, when they see their community commemorate Anzac Day, it brings a warm feeling and a lump in their throats.
The men joined more than 1000 people at Memorial Park in Wangaratta, on Tuesday, April 25, for the 10.40am Anzac march followed by a service.
Both living in Wangaratta, Mr Benton, aged 75, and Mr Farrell, aged 77, served in the Vietnam War and were based at Nui Dat, the first Australian Task Force base.
"We were conscripted to go, at the time, you're naive and a 20-year-old," Mr Benton said.
"It was all an adventure, but it's an adventure that you can never live life in hindsight.
"It's an adventure one perhaps wouldn't have done if you had your life over again."
Mr Benton reflected on the change as to how veterans have been recognised.
"We just wanted to forget about it, not discuss it, not talk about it," he said.
"You were maligned, you were spat at, it was a very difficult time.
"We all just wanted to put it behind us and not talk about it because it was never good conversation talking about it because you were sometimes called 'baby killers' and things like that.
"But fortunately, society moves on and you do get recognised today."
Mr Farrell said it has become easier as they have gotten older to reflect and remember.
"It's great to be recognised and to feel that you're being recognised," he said.
"That's now a positive thing. I can remember when the big march was on in Sydney [in 1986], I went to that.
"It was an awakening, it was just fantastic. From then on, it's mainly been a positive experience.
"But prior to that, you just didn't discuss it."
"That was 25 years too late, really," Mr Benton added.
Current serving Australian Defence Force members, veterans, school and community groups and first responders were among many to march up Ovens Street to the service.
Royal Australian Navy commander Michael Cormack, gave the Anzac address and was recognised for 40 years of service in the Department of Defence.
From Wangaratta, Mr Cormack reflected on the legacy of the day.
"I'm with you to remember those from Wangaratta and the surrounding district of all generations who have served our nation who paid the ultimate sacrifice," he said.
"Never again to return home to the land they love, never again to see their family and friends.
"Sadly, our World War II service veterans are now few in number, known as the greatest generation."
Mr Cormack said it is a day to reflect on the contributions made by all of our past and present service personnel who have chosen a life of service in their country.
"There are also a younger age of veterans who deeply deserve our respect in our region, marked by their experience far from our shores," he said.
"Many have lost friends, and there is still much pain for those veterans.
"These veterans stand alongside us every day, making the contribution to this town, serving the country and communities, just as earlier generations of veterans have done."
He recited The Naval Ode and paid tribute to those in the navy who have died at sea.
An Anzac address from another navy commander was also heard at Albury's service.
Wangaratta RSL sub-branch vice-president Andrew Kay, said the day is building more awareness about the roles and ages of servicemen and women.
"You talk about a veteran, and the first thing you think about is a World War I or a World War II veteran," he said.
"But we have veterans now that are in their twenties and thirties.
"Sadly, we've had veterans ever since federation, and we will continue to do so, unfortunately."
He said the connections with veterans is "becoming more ingrained in our community."
"I've been part of the RSL for many years, and it's about that recognition," he said.
"And for me, it's just being here, understand that moment of reflection and connecting from comrades that we serve with as well.
"It's always important."
Wangaratta RSL sub-branch president Ash Power, said the day was getting bigger by the year, seen by the wreath-laying service taking longer each time.
