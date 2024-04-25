'They have no grave': Navy commander's emotional tribute to the fallen

The guest speaker at Albury's 2024 Anzac Day service delivered a stirring commemorative address paying tribute to the many naval officers who died at sea during conflicts.
Commander Tristan Skousgaard held back tears as he addressed several hundred people at the city's war memorial, as the country paused to reflect the contribution made by all past and present service personnel.
"There are tens of thousands of Australian headstones in immaculately kept war cemeteries across the world. Underneath their names, there are usually a few simple words from their families as a reminder that they will never be forgotten," he said.
"On this Anzac Day, as a naval officer, my mind specifically turns to the nearly 1900 officers and sailors of the Royal Australian Navy, who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
"For the majority of them, they have no headstone. They have no grave. There was no burial service. Their ships sunk quickly and became their eternal resting place.
"We remember those from Albury and the surrounding districts of all generations who have served our nation and paid the ultimate sacrifice. To never return home to who they love, never again see their family and friends.
"We are all in their debt and we pay our respects to those of that generation of our citizens that are here today."
Commander Skousgaard acknowledged many in the crowd would recall personal experiences linked to traumas of war.
"The experience of wars in Korea and Vietnam remain vivid in hearts and minds of many Australians," he said.
"Those of us in uniform today haven't inherited that legacy of those who served in these wars. They epitomise the spirit and values displayed in every battle in which Australians have served.
"The qualities of self sacrifice, courage, and a fair go for others. Their example offers us inspiration, and sets the standard required for all of us.
"There are also the younger ADF veterans, who equally deserve our respect and gratitude. Marked by their experiences far from our shores, many have lost friends and their pain is still real.
"These veterans stand alongside us every day, serving their country and their communities, just as earlier generations have."
The service followed a parade, which saw thousands line Dean Street.
Hundreds of veterans and descendants marched behind banners carried by Murray High students, who were this year's featured school.
Corowa's Daryl Martin, a member of the 1st Armoured Regiment at Puckapunyal, with national service in 1971, marched at Albury for the first time.
Mr Martin also wore his uncle's medals from his service in the RAAF.
"He was shot down on the 4th of November, 1944, which will be 80 years this year," he said.
"I hope to go back to Germany to where he's buried on November 4.
"My old man served, my father-in-law served."
Albury RSL sub-branch president Graham Docksey was delighted with the turnout to city's services and march.
"We had good numbers and it was good to see a lot of the school kids out," he said.
"The numbers down the streets for the march were absolutely fabulous. It just says quite clearly that Anzac Day is here to say."
Mr Docksey hinted in his closing address that this could be his final Anzac Day as president and called on the next generation to take on the responsibility.
"They have got to step up. I've been doing it for about 12 years and it's a lot of organising. It takes five months to bring together," he said.
"I've got to stand down at some stage, but I'm more than happy to take someone through the process.
"I sit down next week and start putting in the bid for military support next year."
