Thousands turn out to commemorate Anzac Day on the Border

Thousands of people have turned out on both sides of the Border to commemorate Anzac Day.
A large crowd, featuring people of all ages, lined Dean Street in Albury to pay their respects as veterans, their families, current serving members and school children marched.
The march came after hundreds gathered at Albury's Anzac Day dawn service to pay their respects to the more than 100,000 soldiers who have lost their lives serving Australia.
Meanwhile, in Wodonga, RSL sub-branch president Jamie Wolf led his city's dawn service rendition of Advance Australia Fair.
