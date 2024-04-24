Bird's eye view from Albury's 'beacon' during one-in-20-year event

It's something that only happens every couple of decades, but the significance of what they did is not lost on a Border business.
Tonkin Group Albury was "proud and honoured" to have been given the job of changing the light globe atop the soaring war memorial on Monument Hill, in readiness for Anzac Day.
"It's the beacon of Albury," Tonkin electrical service manager Joseph Murphy said.
"It brought back memories of being at the dawn service."
Mr Murphy said it was important to fix the globe after it went out earlier this month.
"We were excited to get it sorted out before the dawn service," he said.
"It's not something you get to do all the time, but Tonkin is really honoured to help out."
Mr Murphy said it was a rare occasion being able to do such a job and was quite a big operation.
"There were three of us up around 38 metres - we used a crane and a man box," he said.
"We also rebuilt the internal lamp holder and gave it a clean."
Tonkin employee Rhys Macpherson said as simple as the job was, it was a proud moment.
"We're so happy with the outcome," he said.
