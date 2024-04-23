2024 Anzac Day services guide: Where and when to pay tribute on the Border

10.30am: Assemble at corner Sanger and Isabel Streets
10.45am: March
11am: Main service at Corowa Cenotaph
CORRYONG
5.45am: Dawn service at Memorial Gardens
10.30am: Gather for the march
10.45am: Service at Memorial Gardens
CUDGEWA
5.45am Dawn service followed by ceremony, wreath laying and light refreshments.
CULCAIRN
9.50am: Marchers gather at Culcairn Bus Terminal
10.45am: March to Balfour Street Memorial
ESKDALE
10.30am: March from AG Warehouse
11am: Service and wreath laying at Cenotaph followed by light refreshments.
HENTY
10am: Marchers gather at Ivor Street between Sladen and Lyne Streets
10.30am: March to Henty Memorial Park
11am: Service and wreath laying at the Cenotaph
HOLBROOK
5.45am: Dawn service at Cenotaph, Ten Mile Creek Gardens
10.30am: Gather on corner Bowler and Albury Streets
10.45am: March through Albury Street
11am: Ceremony at Cenotaph, Ten Mile Creek Gardens
HOWLONG
6am: Dawn Service
11.45am: Assemble at corner Larmer and Victoria Streets for noon march
Midday: Main Service at Howlong Cenotaph at Lowe Square
JINDERA
5.45am Dawn service at the Memorial Park, followed by gunfire breakfast at the fire station
10.30am Service at the Memorial Park, corner Dight and Urana Streets
KIEWA/TANGAMBALANGA
5.45am: Dawn service at Cenotaph
8.45am: March commences from St Mark's Church, Huon-Kiewa Road, along Kiewa East Road to Cenotaph
9am: Memorial service and laying of wreath at Cenotaph
MOUNT BEAUTY
7am: Dawn service at Centennial Park, Lakeside Avenue
10.45am: March down Hollonds Street
11am: Mid-morning service at the Mount Beauty Cenotaph in Memorial Park, Lakeside Avenue. Please join the Mount Beauty RSL sub-branch for refreshments at the West Peak Hotel following the service
MULWALA
6am: Dawn service at Club Mulwala Memorial Wall
7am: Gunfire breakfast at Diggers
9.15am: Assemble at Hicks Butchery
9.30am: March
10am: Main service, Old Mill Road Cenotaph at Memorial Park
MYRTLEFORD
6am: Dawn service at Memorial Square, Clyde Street followed by a gunfire breakfast
10.45am: March from the RSL sub-branch to the memorial
11am: Mid-morning service in Memorial Square. At the conclusion of the service you are invited to the Myrtleford RSL Hall in Smith Street to witness the unveiling of a special memorial followed by light refreshments. Gold coin donations for refreshments go to support widows and families of war veterans
RUTHERGLEN
5.55am: Dawn service at Cenotaph, Memorial Gardens
8.55am: March commences from Jaspers Corner to Cenotaph
9am: Memorial Service and laying of wreath at Cenotaph
TALLANGATTA
5.45am: Dawn service at the Cenotaph
10.30am: Gather for the march
10.45am: Service and wreath laying at Cenotaph
WAHGUNYAH
9.30am: March commences from School of Arts Hall, Foord Street to Memorial Garden immediately followed by commemorative service and laying of wreath at Memorial Garden
WALLA
6am: Dawn service at Bicentennial Park
10am: Assemble corner Short and Railway Streets
10.30am: March down Commercial Street
10.45am: Service and wreath laying in Bicentennial Park
WALWA
10am: Service at the Cenotaph followed by light refreshments
WANGARATTA
5.45am: Arrive at Cenotaph
6am: Dawn service
10am: Assemble in front of King George Gardens (opposite RSL)
11am: Service
WODONGA
5.45am: Ceremony
6am: Flyover
6.15am: Gunfire breakfast at Wodonga RSL
10.45am: March begins, meeting at Wodonga RSL
11am: Commencement of mid-morning service
11.30am: Live entertainment, food vans, traditional activities and more at Wodonga RSL
YACKANDANDAH
5.45am: Dawn service at Memorial Gates
9.30am: March commences from William Street to Memorial Gardens
10am: Memorial Service and laying of wreath at Memorial Gardens