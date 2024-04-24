'Proud to stand': Border troops reflect on the significance of Anzac Day

With boots laced and medals gleaming, Border troops are gearing up to commemorate Anzac Day.
As they prepare to pay respect for the fallen on Thursday, April 25, it's clear the Australian Defence Force stand as living links to the past.
Anzac Day is one of Australia's most important national occasions. It marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War.
Public commemorations started in 1915, as soon as news of the Gallipoli landing began to make its way to the families back home.
Attending a memorial service in Yarrawonga, Corporal Sean Sumpton of the Royal Australian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers in Bonegilla said the day was about reflecting and honouring "through our shared history of service".
"Anzac Day has always been an important day to me," he said.
"As a young boy marching alongside my father, it was then to remember all the sacrifices that people around me had made for this country.
"As I grew older and carved my own path, I also now remember family and friends who have made the sacrifice for the love of this country and their families."
Corporal Sumpton said he comes from a rich history generations of family members serving, which allowed him to maintain a unique connection.
"Anzac Day is an opportunity for myself to really stop and think," he said.
"I think about my great grandfather (WW2), my wife's grandfather (Vietnam) and my father (Bougainville) who all served in the Australian Army.
"It is a day that allows me to remember that I will always be connected to my father even after his passing 20 years ago,"
Corporal Sumpton enlisted in 2013 and said he would continue to carry on the memories of those who've served.
"I will continue to serve and honour and appreciate that through those sacrifices, we enjoy a quality of life that should never be taken for granted," he said.
In the spirit of mateship, Craftsman Alexander Phillipee Sal Achillea, who joined the Australian Defence Force in 2022 said it was a day to "not only commemorate the Anzacs, but we also to commemorate everyone who was both involved and affected in the times war".
He said he would be attending the dawn service on base, then will attend the march in Albury.
"Post the march, I will be heading to the local RSL to converse with my fellow soldiers to veterans," he said.
"Each year I have either marched or have attended an Anzac service and parade.
"The day is at high importance to myself, as I have had both past and present relatives who have served in the time of war in various battles.
"To myself this is a day I am able to honour, reflect on their past and present contributions."
For Craftsman Rebecca Wyatt coming together as one for a day of commemoration was one way "we can be grateful for what ex serving and current serving members have sacrificed and done for this country".
Enlisting in 2023 as a weapon technician, she said she's proud to be a part of the Defence Force.
"It's a day where I can take a moment to reflect," she said.
She said she was connected with Anzac Day, especially coming from a defence family and now serving.
"I will be attending the dawn service at South Bandiana then heading to Wahgunyah and Corowa to do the main services as a part of a Catafalque party. Then head to the local RSL Club to spend time with friends and family," she said.
PTE trainee medical operator private Aydin Merdjanic will be a part of a Catafalque party for the Anzac Day ceremonies held in Tallangatta.
He said it was a profound significance to him as it represents a solemn tribute to the bravery, sacrifice, and camaraderie of those who served and continue to serve our nation."
"Anzac Day reminds me of the invaluable lessons of history, the price of freedom, and the duty to remember and honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our future.
"It's a day that helps me reflect on the enduring values of mateship, sacrifice, and service, reminding me of the debt of gratitude we owe to those who have served our country."
Medical technician in the Royal Australian Air Force Annabelle Macmahon said the day was significant to many. '
"It is a day to commemorate the bravery, sacrifice, and camaraderie of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps who have served before us, and for us," she said.
She said she would be attending the Gaza Ridge Barracks in South Bandiana dawn service.
"The day is about reflection, remembrance and appreciation," she said.
For medical technician private Stephanie Georgalis standing with her mates in solitude was a proud moment for her.
"I feel pride when I wear my uniform for my country," she said.
"Anzac Day is important. It's an opportunity to commemorate the contribution our armed forces have made for our country, and to those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our safety and freedom."
She said attending the dawn service at the Gaza Ridge Barracks and participating in the Wodonga March would be a chance for her and fellow soldiers to "display the core defence values".
"Respect, integrity, courage, excellence and service that we live by," she said.
