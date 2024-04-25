'Sad situation': Banner stink prompts boycott move by Vietnam vets

Upset at being told they could not march under their old banner, a mass of Vietnam War veterans boycotted the Albury Anzac Day parade and participated in Wodonga's instead.
The contingent striding along High Street behind the 1982 sign numbered around 100, while there were about 20 in the Vietnam veterans' group walking in Dean Street.
Former Albury RSL sub-branch president and Vietnam veteran Colin Darts said the boycott had been sparked by current Albury RSL chief Graham Docksey not allowing them to use their material sign stating '1960 Vietnam 1972'.
A new banner featuring medals and the words 'Vietnam 1962 - 1975' was made in 2023 as part of an update that Mr Docksey said ensured it was more inclusive and accurate and complemented other fresh signs.
"It's a sad situation we have to do this, but the RSL have basically dictated we have to march behind their generic banners and to me they all look the same," Mr Darts, who walked with the Vietnam crew in Wodonga after being in the Legacy squad in Albury, said.
"We don't want to cause any bad feelings but Graham needs to listen to what the veterans want, not what he wants.
"He's got a good parade and it's successful but having said that we just want our banner back in it, that's all we ask.
"Just pull your head in a little bit and let us in with our banner."
When asked if the number of Vietnam veterans involved in the Albury march was down this year, Mr Docksey replied: "I didn't take any notice".
"There could be a reunion in town or some of them might have been marching with other groups," he said.
"I know one Vietnam veteran marched with Legacy.
"I don't know how many were behind there, I don't really care.
"I put a banner up and gave them a chance, either take it or don't."
Former Albury councillor Nico Matthews, who has escorted the Vietnam veterans in his 1988 ex-US Marine Corps vehicle for several years, joined the boycott.
"It's like me asking Graham Docksey 'can you give me your medals and I'll give you new ones'. If you're going to change something talk to your members," Mr Matthews said.
Mr Darts said he had approached the Wodonga RSL a month ago, seeking permission to parktake in its parade.
"They said 'go for it' and we asked 'could we march behind our banner, rather than your banner?' and they said 'go for it'," he said.
Wodonga RSL president Jamie Wolf said he was not concerned about becoming caught up in an Albury RSL dispute.
"Absolutely not, it's about the march," Mr Wolf said.
"We're certainly not involved in any of, I guess, the interactions that the Albury RSL may have had with the Vietnam group, but look what I can say is we welcome them at Wodonga and if they're happy marching here we're happy to have them."
Thousands turned out for the parade and morning service in Wodonga.
Among them were Barnawartha man Keith Dudley and his mother Jean Dudley, who was wearing the medals of her uncle Roy Jarmyn who served as a medic in New Guinea in World War II.
Mr Dudley spent 22 years in mounted rifle regiments in the army before retiring in 2003.
"It's good to see so many people around, I remember coming here in the '80s and there would be a fifth of what was here today," Mr Dudley said.
