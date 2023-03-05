ALBURY RSL president Graham Docksey says ire over a Vietnam War banner is driven by a "disgruntled group" who used his overseas trip to "ambush my vice president".
Mr Docksey reported at the weekend the visitors were aware he was abroad.
"(That) this group knew that I was going to be in South America and chose to ambush my vice president during my absence, speaks volumes of their true intentions as several in the (Border Mail) photograph are not members of the RSL or indeed veterans," he stated.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It is unfortunate that these members did not have the capacity to speak directly with me before I left or waited until I returned."
Mr Docksey declared that there were members of the group which confronted vice president Harry Hacking that had grudges against him because of various issues.
"This is a disgruntled group that never come forward to assist on Anzac Day but are forever sniping behind my back without the courage to step up," he stated.
Mr Docksey noted on returning home he would be "happy to have a civil conversation with regards the original banner which is the property of the Albury RSL".
Mr Docksey noted the previous banner did not include the navy, entertainers, civilian medical officers, correspondents, artists or Qantas crews involved in the war.
He added it had wrong dates, 1960 and 1972, for Australia's entry and full withdrawal from the conflict.
"The new banner now represents all the men and women with a medal appropriate to their service entitlement," Mr Docksey stated.
"Our aim continues to be inclusive and not live in the past and to move forward as times change."
Mr Docksey told of sub-branch members being consulted on the new banner which is part of a replacement process designed to mark the signs easier to carry with telescopic poles.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.