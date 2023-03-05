The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury RSL leader Graham Docksey reacts to storming over banner

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
March 6 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new banner in use during commemorations held in Albury last month to mark the withdrawal of troops from Vietnam in 1973 and the 50th anniversary of a proclamation by the governor-general. Picture by Mark Jesser

ALBURY RSL president Graham Docksey says ire over a Vietnam War banner is driven by a "disgruntled group" who used his overseas trip to "ambush my vice president".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.