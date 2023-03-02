The Border Mail
Vietnam vets storm Albury RSL after much-loved banner taken away

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated March 2 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 6:00pm
Veteran Colin Darts holds a picture showing vets holding up the banner in 1986, with Bill Godde (right), Gayle McDonald who made the banner 48 years ago (far right) and a group of supporters. Picture by Mark Jesser

A crowd of Vietnam vets and their supporters stormed the Albury RSL yesterday morning demanding the return of a marching banner they say has been taken away without their knowledge.

