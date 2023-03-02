A crowd of Vietnam vets and their supporters stormed the Albury RSL yesterday morning demanding the return of a marching banner they say has been taken away without their knowledge.
The group assembled outside the Wilson Street sub-branch before bursting into the front office at 10.30am to confront Albury RSL vice-president Harry Hacking.
Gayle McDonald, who made the banner which has been used every year on Anzac Day for 48 years, led the charge of about 12 people and demanded the banner's return "to its rightful owners".
"We heard through word of mouth that the RSL was going to replace this banner which is close to the hearts of many vets in this area," Mrs McDonald told The Border Mail.
"So I sent them (the RSL) a letter to raise my concerns and they replied by assuring me - in writing - that there was never any intention to replace the banner.
"But then we found out there is a new one that's been made up without telling us and that our banner is stored away somewhere.
"Then they told us we can have the flag back - but not until after Anzac Day - well we want it back now.
"The veterans that have marched behind it for the last half century now can't march behind it this year."
When Mr Hacking was grilled by Mrs McDonald as to the whereabouts of the banner, he said the flag was in the care of RSL president Graham Docksey.
"There's nothing I can do at this point - you're going to have to wait until Graham gets back and we're happy to discuss it then," he said. It is understood Mr Docksey is in South America.
Mrs McDonald then demanded to be told where the banner was.
"It's being stored at Graham's home and you're not going to go in there and get it," Mr Hacking said.
Mrs McDonald said: "We'll, that's underhanded - we just want our flag back."
Mr Hacking then led the crowd through the RSL sub-branch to the rear shed, saying: "You're not going to find it here."
Vietnam vet Bill Godde said no one wanted to cause any friction, they just wanted their old banner back.
"The veterans, the real Murray Border original vets still want to march behind the original banner that they put together themselves and designed themselves," Mr Godde said.
"Everyone in Albury who attends Anzac Day sees that banner coming and they know it's the Vietnam veterans. It has a lot of sentimental value."
Mr Godde's son Edward, said the situation was "bizarre". "Gayle owns it, wants it back, we want to march with it this year yet it's being held in a private residence," he said.
