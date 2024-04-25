Wodonga and Wodonga Raiders had contrasting starts to 2024, but look now

Wodonga midfielder Noah Bradshaw continued his blinding start to the Ovens and Murray Football League season in the 73-point caning of Wodonga Raiders on Anzac Day.
Bradshaw and fellow on-baller Josh Mathey were outstanding in the away 17.9 (111) to 5.8 (38) win in front of a strong crowd, although in a pleasing sign for the Bulldogs as they chase a second successive finals berth, it was another strong all-round effort.
"There were good contributions from everyone really, any Anzac Day game against Raiders is a big game, but it was a good team effort," Wodonga football manager Darren Mathey explained.
The Bulldogs kept the home team goalless in the second and fourth quarters, rattling on six goals themselves in the last term.
Apart from the on-ballers, Tom Johnson battled superbly in the ruck after makeshift ruck Michael Driscoll was forced out with injury, while Matt Wilson showed his class.
Noah Spiteri finished with four goals, while another crafty forward in Ethan Redcliffe and big man Kyle Winter-Irving kicked three apiece.
It was the Bulldogs' fourth win in a row after falling to premiers Yarrawonga in the opening round.
Raiders' best were Nick Bracher, Sam Darley and Will McCarty.
The youthful outfit started its season with a promising six-point win over Lavington, but since then has suffered an average losing margin of 82 points, albeit to top five contenders.
