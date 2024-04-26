24-hour workout 'a small price to pay' for the efforts of our soldiers

Gruelling workouts designed to push people to their limits will feature at a Wodonga gym this weekend.
It's all part of the event 24 Hours of Heroes, to run from 8am on Saturday, April 27, to 8am the following day
CrossFit TMA has raised more than $30,000 so far - with donations still open- to go towards the families of fallen soldiers and for veterans who have returned home with little to no support and as a result faced homelessness.
Previous gym owner and former Australian Defence Force members Zak Rogers and his wife, Laura, said it was a wonderful event to remember those who had served.
"We have around 96 participants with teams of six, but welcome anyone who is keen to throw down with the best of us," Mr Rogers said.
"If you want to come down to participate, donate and join in, or watch and cheer on - you can."
Mr Rogers said the idea behind the workouts was to honour the fallen.
"24 Hours of Heroes is very emotional," he said.
"They are all warriors and we want to honour them with a high intense workout.
"It's a small price to pay for what we're doing; we're honouring the legacy, the memory and those who have fallen to give us the freedom in this country that we have.
"Being awake for 24 hours is nothing compared with what some people are experiencing still to this day."
Mr Rogers said it took an emotional toll on people and "wasn't just a workout".
"It's close to every one of our hearts," he said.
New gym owners Trav Willcox and his wife, Sheree, who is a serving Defence Force member, pride themselves on creating a gym full of community and encouragement, especially with events such as 24 Hours of Heroes.
Mr Willcox said there were many members who had served or were still serving in the gym.
"To have everyone together is a real honour," he said.
"It's a given that everyone supports each other, we all love plenty of encouragement and a good cheer."
"Over the years this event has grown. Any money that people can chip in is fantastic," he said.
To donate, visit 24hoursofheroes.com.
