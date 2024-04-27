Magpies flying through start of the season with unbeaten streak intact

Wangaratta continues to assert its dominance in the A-grade Ovens and Murray netball competition following its fifth straight win this season.
The Magpies defeated the Saints 64-41 At Norm Minns Oval on Saturday, with a strong first quarter setting up the foundations for success.
"We were really happy with the way we went out there," Wangaratta coach Shea Cunningham said.
"We hadn't been great starters at the start of the season, but we've worked really hard and we were able to do that again today after a great first quarter against Yarrawonga last week."
Magpies' defender Katie Dean and Saints' shooter Daisy O'Kane were well matched as they went head to head, with O'Kane landing 38 goals for the visitors.
Amanda Umanski had a good day under the post with 50 goals, while Issy Newton worked tirelessly in the midcourt for the victors.
"We went really deep on the bench and everyone played their role really well," Cunningham said.
With goaler Georgia Clark still sidelined with an ankle injury, former Pigeon Abbey Jones has been providing the 'Pies with options in goals.
"We're really pleased to have Abbey on board with us this year and she just gives us something a little bit different," Cunningham said.
"We've been using her mainly in goals at the moment until Georgia is ready to come back, then we'll look to probably swing her through the midcourt.
"She just offers a nice cool, calm and collected head and great leadership on court, adding lots of depth to our side."
Wangaratta joins Wodonga Raiders and Corowa-Rutherglen as the competition's undefeated sides this season, with the Roos still to meet the Pigeons this round.
The Saints have two wins on the board so far, with round five marking 200 games played for club stalwart Bridget Flint-Chapman.
Wangaratta's next task will be against Lavington on May 11, while the Saints will take on the Roos.
"We're looking forward to the break to let some bodies recover and to have a bit of a rest," Cunningham said.
