The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

When Wangaratta, Myrtleford started final term, it was a three-point gap

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 27 2024 - 8:25pm, first published 8:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta's Michael Newton (centre) celebrates one of his five goals against Myrtleford. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wangaratta's Michael Newton (centre) celebrates one of his five goals against Myrtleford. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wangaratta kicked three goals in two minutes to start the final quarter and claim its first win against Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.