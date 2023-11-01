Myrtleford's latest recruit will add much-needed pace next year.
Bowen Calogero played 11 games for the Shepparton Swans in the Goulburn Valley League this year, until he broke his foot in early July.
"He's an exciting young player, there's no doubt had has a number of attributes that will fit in at our club," delighted Saints' coach Craig Millar offered.
"He's got good leg speed and uses the ball well, plus he puts his head over the ball."
Calogero played midfield and half-forward in the early part of his senior stint, but moved to half-back last season and played superbly.
The 20-year-old is a Shepparton United junior, making his senior debut as a teenager.
He joined the Swans last year and was coming off his best game when injury intervened. He didn't play again.
"I got the first diagnosis, but the second one I got was worse, but I'll be well and truly fine by the time the season comes around," he said.
Calogero will have to show tremendous discipline as he works in real estate and will work on Saturday mornings, prior to making the trip for games.
"I absolutely love football and love real estate, so I'm trying to get the best of both worlds, my boss and I believe I'll be able to get it done," he revealed.
And Millar admires his work ethic.
"He's a really dedicated and committed athlete, so we know physically he's in great nick and he has a real appetite to play in the Ovens and Murray," he reasoned.
The 180cm, 78kg Calogero joins siblings and Goulburn Valley representatives Frazer and Lachie Dale as Saints' recruits as they look to push back into the top five.
