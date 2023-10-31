More than 400 students from across the Border have had their first taste of nightlife, minus the post-party hangover.
Albury Liquor Accord ran an educational program for students about alcohol and the experience of nightclubs on Tuesday, October 31.
About 450 students attended a presentation at Albury Entertainment Centre before walking over to Beer Deluxe for mocktails and a chance to experience a nightclub.
Albury Liquor Accord chairperson Stephen Jones said the program, known as Pause Play, teaches students how to be responsible on a night out.
"We wanted to put up an education program for kids that are growing up and coming into the pub scene," he said.
"We designed the program ourselves with the idea that you pause if you find yourself in a challenging situation, refrain from immediate reactions, and take a moment to think about your actions."
The presentation covered various topics, including how to manage aggression at venues, ways to avoid confrontations, and the responsible consumption of alcohol.
"These guys will be coming into our venues by the end of the year, or certainly early next year," Mr Jones said.
"So we think they should learn a little bit before they start coming in.
"We're trying to teach them a bit of respect and a bit of responsibility, what's expected of them, what to expect from us, and try and get them used to the idea of coming into licensed venues."
At Beer Deluxe, students were treated to non-alcoholic mocktails, finger food, and had the opportunity to experience a nightclub atmosphere.
The program received positive feedback from the students, and Mr Jones expressed his intentions to make it an annual event.
"They were all mixing together and having a dance to the DJ - they at least looked like they were having a great time," he said.
"I think we'll definitely do it again."
