Benambra MP Bill Tilley has argued Victoria's Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas should face parliamentary condemnation in relation to the Albury hospital upgrade.
The Wodonga-based Liberal moved a motion against Ms Thomas in the state Lower House on Tuesday, October 31.
"I move by leave...that this house condemns the Health Minister for committing $225 million to a multi-storey tower at Albury Wodonga Health's Albury campus without a thorough geotechnical study or costings for additional foundations on abnormal ground on a site known to have highly reactive clay soils subject to high ground movement," Mr Tilley said.
In response, legislative assembly speaker Maree Edwards asked 'is leave granted' and it was refused by Ms Thomas as the leader of the house.
If leave had been granted, debate on the matter would have begun immediately.
Mr Tilley's action followed him two weeks ago raising concerns about movement in the medical ward 2 building at the Albury hospital.
He spotlighted internal Albury Wodonga Health documents from autumn 2022 relaying details of the ground shifting and leaving a gap between exterior and interior walls.
In May 2022, then Albury Wodonga Health director of infrastructure Phillip Todhunter stated that consultant Belvoir Engineering "was only supportive of a 12-month delay but was not supportive of any further delay beyond this point".
"Our latest assessment in July 2023 found no escalation of structural issues or safety concerns and we advised Albury Wodonga Health that the building is safe to be used," Mr Sharp said.
Mr Tilley is set to speak in further detail about his concerns with the Border hospital project during a grievance debate in Parliament on Wednesday, November 1.
