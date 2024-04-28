Sweat and tears filled a Wodonga gym for 24 hours in honour of the fallen

As the clock ticked, each passing hour at a Wodonga gym was filled with bravery, sweat, and tears for 24 in a row.
It was part of the 2024 CrossFit TMA 24 Hours of Heroes fundraiser, which has raised more than $45,000 for fallen heroes and veterans.
The event aimed to remember those who have served and to support those who have returned home with little to no assistance, facing homelessness.
Coach Zak Rogers said it was the "perfect blend of being sombre and respectful."
"The event went smoothly, and we all really enjoyed it," he said.
"It was my favourite 24 Hours of Heroes campaign yet."
Mr Rogers said those taking part began to get delirious around 2am but pushed through, knowing there was a story behind their workouts.
Owner Sheree Willcox said there was a "different vibe" throughout the entire 24 hours, with more teams, more participants and more than 100 people involved.
"Everyone was there to support each other," she said.
"We're already looking forward to next year."
Mrs Willcox said the emotional aspect of the event was equally as important as the workout.
"Our speakers knew the people who had passed away or who had worked alongside them," she said.
"To have them share their story, you could hear how much it meant to them in their voices.
"We all need to understand how people feel and how it affects everybody, not just people who are in Defence but the spouses, family, and friends."
As a collective of 32 CrossFit gyms around Australia, the total amount raised reached more than $300,000.
Mrs Willcox said "no pain could compare to how they (the fallen) felt"
"We just kept on pushing through," she said.
"We've had people come from all over Australia.
"They've said the gym was like no other they've been to before.
"That's credit to our members for being good humans and supporting one another.
"We just want to say a big thank you for everyone coming to support the 24 Hours of Heroes and the Wounded Heroes Australia event. It means the community around this area is second-to-none."
Donations are still open, visit 24hoursofheroes.com.
