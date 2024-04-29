Wangaratta City plays a man down for the second half, but ekes out a draw

Twin City Wanderers' co-coach Tyler Curran says he's delighted with the club's return to Albury Wodonga Football Association's division one.
The club failed to field a top team last year, due to a player shortage, but is more than holding its own.
"We're building pretty much a brand new team, but it's been really impressive," Curran said.
"The boys are buying into what (co-coach) Aaron (Williams) and I are coaching, we couldn't be happier and the good thing is we'll only get better."
The Wanderers posted a 1-all draw in Sunday's away clash to Wangaratta City.
The visitors' Shane Hasler opened the scoring midway through the first half and when Wangaratta lost a player to a red card on half-time, Twin City had the opportunity to pounce.
"We dominated the first half, I think we just tried to rush it in the second half," Curran declared.
"It was one of those days where we just couldn't score, we could have had seven or eight (goals), but you have to give them their dues, they worked hard."
Wangaratta's Mason Taylor levelled the scores midway through the second stanza as the home team held on for a gritty draw.
Striker Josh Zito was excellent for the Wanderers, Tom Morrison was superb at centre midfield, Hasler impressed on a wing, while goalkeeper Talisan Wilson was terrific.
Twin City now has two wins, two losses, a draw and a bye.
Elsewhere, Wodonga Diamonds retained top spot with a 6-1 win over St Pats FC as Ruben Shuker and Stefan Bukvic posted a double apiece.
Myrtleford Savoy's Matt Richardson scored three goals in the 5-2 away win against Albury City, while Melrose FC defeated Albury Hotspurs 4-2.
Meanwhile in division one women's, Myrtleford posted a 2-0 win over Albury City.
Shae Justice and Mattea Roso scored the goals in the away win.
Wangaratta City's Lara Seeger snared seven goals in the big win over Twin City Wanderers, Albury Hotspurs toppled Melrose FC 6-0 and Boomers FC beat Wodonga Heart 4-0.
