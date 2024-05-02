Man in pink dress made threats to cave teen's head in with hammer, court told

An armed man accused of threatening a boy with a hammer told the victim he would cave his head in if he screamed, a court has heard.
Dylan William Meyers remains in custody after allegedly threatening the teenager at a Wodonga underpass on September 1, 2023, and having a homemade gun during his arrest days later.
"If you scream, I'll cave your head in with this hammer," the Wodonga court heard Meyers had said.
The 16-year-old victim and his friends had been at the Birallee McDonald's before the incident, while Meyers had been at a party, wearing a distinctive pink dress and smoking ice.
The court on Thursday, May 2, heard the victim and his two friends walked south on Melrose Drive.
The victim walked ahead as his friends stopped to "relieve themselves" and he travelled through a tunnel under Trudewind Road.
The court heard Meyers, wearing the pink dress with pink shoulder straps over dark clothing said "oi, give me your f---ing money c---".
Detective Leading Senior Constable Ian Deverell said the victim, who was two metres away, saw Meyers holding a full sized hammer.
"If you yell I will cave your head in with a hammer," he allegedly said.
When the victim said he had no money, Meyers allegedly demanded his hat from the victim, who was in "complete fear".
"If you scream, I'll cave your head in with this hammer," he again allegedly said.
The court heard the victim handed over his $20 hat and his friends were chased by others, which was captured by security cameras.
The court heard the group stopped chasing when they realised how young the victims were.
Meyers allegedly left the hat at the scene, but it wasn't recovered.
He was taken into custody at Peechelba after being spotted at 4.50am on September 21.
The 23-year-old was with a friend near a Holden Commodore on the Wangaratta-Yarrawonga Road.
Meyers was taken to the Wangaratta station and allegedly told police he had been heading to Shepparton to kill someone.
"If you are gonna arrest me, you may as well arrest me for something good, I tossed a shotgun in the grass behind the car," he allegedly said.
Police returned to the area and found an improvised slam shotgun in bushes.
Meyers is seeking bail to live at his girlfriend's parents' home
Police said Meyers had only been out of custody for 21 days before allegedly committing the underpass armed robbery.
His bail application will return to court on Monday, May 6.
