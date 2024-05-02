The Border Mail
Man in pink dress made threats to cave teen's head in with hammer, court told

May 3 2024 - 7:00am
Dylan Meyers is alleged to have threatened a teenager with a hammer in Wodonga while wearing a pink dress. File photo
An armed man accused of threatening a boy with a hammer told the victim he would cave his head in if he screamed, a court has heard.

