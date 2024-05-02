Two O and M guns, including Morris medallist, to travel overseas in-season

Wangaratta will be without two of its best players for a period as they travel overseas.
Morris medallist Callum Moore has a friend's wedding in Italy in early August, while boom recruit Alex Federico will leave for Europe next month.
The club was well aware of the pair's plans.
"I'm leaving probably the middle of June and will go for a couple of weeks. freshen up and come back and be ready for the rest of the year, I won't miss too many," Federico explained after last Saturday's first win over Myrtleford.
The Pies face a brutal run from late June, tackling the current top four teams in succession.
Wangaratta Rovers start the stretch on Sunday, June 23, followed by North Albury (home), Wodonga (away) and Yarrawonga (h).
With just one match left in round five - Lavington hosts Rovers on Saturday - the Pies sit two wins behind fifth-placed Albury.
Two-time West Preston Lakeside premiership player Federico was compared to Pies' team-mate Daniel Sharrock when he signed with the club last October and in his last three games has featured in the best, including a 27-disposal game, including 20 contested possessions, last week.
Unfortunately, Sharrock will miss the rest of the year as he awaits surgery after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in the two-point loss to Yarrawonga on April 20.
Sharrock finished second for contested possessions (248) for the league last year, behind Albury ruck and man mountain Isaac Muller (254).
Moore, who was sensational against Yarrawonga with six goals, has a short trip planned.
"One of my best mates is getting married in south Italy on August 8, I'm probably going to do a 2-3 week trip," he offered.
Wangaratta faces Lavington (a), Corowa-Rutherglen (h), Albury (h) and Wodonga Raiders (a) through August.
Meanwhile, Mat Grossman is travelling Europe with his partner and baby,
He's missed the past three games and is expected back for the local derby against Rovers.
