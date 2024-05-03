'Never seen before': Sexually suggestive photos sent, 197 calls from jail

A prisoner who has repeatedly used jail phones to breach an intervention order called a North East woman 197 times in 44 days during his most recent crimes.
Wodonga magistrate Ian Watkins said there was a huge gap in the prison system that allowed offenders to breach intervention orders.
The victim of the offending had also been able to send sexually suggestive images to the offender through the jail email system.
"In 20 years I haven't seen one like this, your honour," lawyer Geoff Clancy said of the case.
The court heard the inmate was banned from having any contact with the woman, who lives in Wangaratta.
Despite this, the Loddon jail resident used the phone details of two other inmates to call the victim, who was listed under the fake name of "Sarah Kelly".
The victim was contacted 197 times between December 27, 2023, and February 8, 2024, with threats made, including that "I will get out of here one day".
The man said he didn't believe the women hadn't "rooted someone while I've been in prison", called her a "putrid slut" and a "f---ing c---".
"Don't f--- with me because I'm going to get angry," the man said during one call.
"Don't hang up on me, you know it only makes things worse."
During another call he said "go and say whatever you want - I'll see you when I get out".
The man frequently swore at the victim and called her vile names and accused her of ruining his life.
The court heard while some calls involved the offender and victim being "mutually unpleasant" to each other, the pair were happy with one another during other conversations.
"It's a completely dysfunctional relationship between the two of them," Mr Clancy said.
Mr Watkins said the woman sending images to the man, telling him she loved him, had inflamed the situation.
"It's a fairly significant weakness in the prison system that these calls can occur and the emails can come through," he said.
"It's just a huge gap in the prison system at a time when we're concerned about family violence."
Mr Clancy agreed.
"It doesn't help anyone that these images or these emails can get through," he said.
"There is an inherent problem in the system."
The court heard the man had a very limited ability to regulate his emotions.
Police were concerned that the man was banned from contacting the woman but she was still contacting him.
The man's earliest parole date, for offences involving the same woman, was in July.
That date will be pushed back as a result of the phone calls.
The man will be sentenced on May 16.
