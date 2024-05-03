The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Never seen before': Sexually suggestive photos sent, 197 calls from jail

May 3 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man, who is in Loddon jail, has been able to bypass prison restrictions to contact the victim despite there being an intervention order in place. Picture supplied
The man, who is in Loddon jail, has been able to bypass prison restrictions to contact the victim despite there being an intervention order in place. Picture supplied

A prisoner who has repeatedly used jail phones to breach an intervention order called a North East woman 197 times in 44 days during his most recent crimes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.