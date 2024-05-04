Spiders still mean business this season despite a slow start to campaign

Howlong has continued on its campaign to be strong competitors this season following a 47-35 home win against Holbrook.
The Spiders now sit with a two win, two loss ratio after drawing flag favourites Osborne and Jindera in the opening two rounds.
Coach Emma Pargeter admitted consecutive victories against the Saints and Brookers had provided the side with some confidence following a slow start.
"We knew that we'd had a tough start, but we also knew that we needed to start performing and putting some wins on the board," she said.
"We had a good start today, which helped us to set the tone for the game.
"We were pretty fired up this week to show that just because we had those early losses, it didn't mean that we weren't still keen to be pretty competitive this year."
Nicola Lane was composed in goals for the victors, while goal defence Abbey Lieschke continues to go from strength to strength, with the Brookers providing a competitive contest on Saturday.
"She (Lieschke) just brings a really good intensity and makes the opposition work really hard for the ball, providing us with lots of drive in our defence," Pargeter said.
While the Spiders have been hosting an annual Odd Socks Day in memory of late netballer Aimee Koehler to raise money for Headspace Albury Wodonga for several years now, the entire Hume League was on board this time for the initiative for an inaugural Mental Health Round.
"It's really lovely and I know it means a lot to the Koehler family who drive the Odd Socks Day and raising money for Headspace," Pargeter said.
"It's really great to see."
In other round four matches, Osborne were convincing winners against BB Saints, 90-32.
Billabong Crows defeated Culcairn 23-60, the Swampies toppled the Giants in a close encounter 34-36, while the Bulldogs remain undefeated following an 82-12 win against CDHBU.
Fellow undefeated side Lockhart cruised to a 54-38 victory against Murray Magpies, in what was a groundbreaking 400 A-grade game appearance for Demons' stalwart Bec Mathews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.