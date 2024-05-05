The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Bandits' captain explains why team will have a target on its back

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
May 5 2024 - 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bandits' Davo Hickey drives to the basket during his 29-point game against Maitland on Saturday night. Picture by James Wiltshire
Bandits' Davo Hickey drives to the basket during his 29-point game against Maitland on Saturday night. Picture by James Wiltshire
Pictures by James Wiltshire

Albury Wodonga Bandits' captain Jacob Cincurak admits the team's strong recruiting has guaranteed it won't fly under the radar after undefeated Maitland ended the Border outfit's five-match winning streak in NBL1 on Saturday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.