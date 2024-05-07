Spider midfield stars share a special milestone match together

Ben Baker and Hamish Clark share a lot more in common than just being midfield stars for Howlong.
The pair also both featured in the Spiders' 2010-19 Team of the Decade and finished one-two in the 2022 Azzi medal.
And now they have also both played 150-matches in the red and black after reaching the milestone last weekend against Holbrook.
Baker, 26, said it was a proud moment personally, made even more special to share it alongside one of his favourite teammates in Clark.
"I'm really passionate about the club, it's my junior club, so to play 150-matches is something that I'm immensely proud of," Baker said.
"Especially after my old man, Paul, played a lot of footy at Howlong as well.
"I just want to see the club be successful again and we have finished third the past two years before a couple of disappointing finals exits.
"Hamish and I have played a lot of footy together now and it was a special moment to share the milestone with him.
"He is a handy teammate and you know what you are going to get off Hamish most weeks.
"Hamish is hard to tackle, does some flashy things which is good to watch and I enjoy playing alongside him."
Baker made his senior debut as a 16-year-old in 2014 under coach Joel Price and has remained loyal to the club since.
"I got to 100 pretty quick, then Covid hit and I injured my knee last year, so this last 50 was a lot tougher going," he said.
The Spiders have played finals for the past two years after their most recent finals appearance previously was in 2016.
They already face an uphill battle to make finals for a third successive year after starting the season with three losses and a draw after being handed a tough draw early.
Baker didn't try to sugarcoat the Spiders lacklustre start to the season.
"We definitely haven't performed anywhere near the level we want as a team," he said.
"We have been playing well in patches and matching the better sides for parts of matches.
"Last week was the perfect example where the Brooker kicked 10 goals to one in the second term and we got beat by 70-odd points.
"If you take away that one bad quarter, we basically matched last year's grand finalists for three quarters.
"So we need to work on playing a consistent four-quarters which is a work in progress with a few of the younger boys transitioning into senior football.
"Some of the kids are showing some promising signs, especially Drew Cameron who has played every game this year and Ned Gray who is a little pocket rocket.
"Ned is smaller than me and would only weigh 60kg but he throws his body around and doesn't look out of place."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.