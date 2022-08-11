Howlong has released its Team of the Decade from 2010-19.
The club delayed announcing the team until this year due to Covid and coincided with its 2002 senior and 2012 reserves premiership reunion held late last month.
The Spiders contested finals on six occasions during the decade, highlighted by their triumph over Culcairn in the 2010 decider.
Trailing by eight points at the main break, the Spiders produced half-an-hour of power in the third term.
They booted 10 goals in one of the most dominant quarters in Hume league finals history.
Steve Fouracre, Brad Farrugia, Bill Longley and Ash Dedini were all instrumental in the victory.
Led by Marc Almond, the Spiders triumphed by 28-points with Almond named coach in the Team of the Decade.
Almond replaced Anthony Ross at the helm in 2008 and led the club to finals every season before stepping down at the end of 2012.
As expected, the Team of the Decade is brimming with talent with the biggest name by far dual Brisbane Lions premiership player Daniel Bradshaw.
Interestingly, Bradshaw was edged out for full-forward by his younger brother, Darren.
Darren booted 105 goals in 2011 before being trumped by Daniel the following season after kicking 111.
Speedster Troy Cooper was named captain of the side and was the only player to be also named in the previous Team of the Decade.
Ruckman Peter Hancock proved to be the Spiders best recruit last decade after crossing from Lavington.
The big Spider won the Azzi medal in 2013 and 2016 along with four best and fairest awards.
Former Wodonga Raider Steve Jolliffe also won the Azzi medal in 2018 and was named as ruck rover alongside Matt McDonald as rover.
Joel Price was named vice captain and picked on the forward flank and coached the Spiders for four seasons (2014-17).
Fouracre won the Des Kennedy medal in 2010 and was named on the interchange to highlight the depth of the side.
Three players - Hamish Clark, Ben Baker and Peter Hancock - were named in the team and are also part of the fourth-placed Spiders' senior side this year.
Aaron Barnes, Chris Van Zanten and Fouracre have been playing reserves this season.
While McDonald is still at the club in a coaching capacity.
Baker who was picked on the interchange, joins his father, Paul, as a Team of the Decade Spider after he was named on a forward flank in the 2000-2009 Team of the Decade and only father and son combination.
