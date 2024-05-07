Bikie warned he risks jail term for further unlicensed driving offences

A bikie who keeps driving while unlicensed has been told he risks jail time for such offences.
Joshua John Miller, 31, was spotted in his car outside Erotic Nights in Wodonga on June 8, 2023.
Checks of his black BMW about 3.20pm showed the vehicle had stickers to change its numbers.
The vehicle's registration had expired a week earlier and Miller was banned from driving at the time.
He has only ever held an learner's permit, which is expired.
"If he wants to keep driving while unlicensed he'll get a prison sentence for that," Wodonga magistrate Peter Dunn said on Tuesday, May 7.
"He's getting awfully close to that.
"I'll fine him $1500, plus $136.70 costs, with conviction."
Miller, also known as Josh Farrell, was arrested by detectives the day after the High Street traffic intercept at his Anderson Street home.
Miller and fellow Finks member Jarrad Searby had been involved in extortion, blackmail, drug and bashing incidents against two Wodonga men in the previous days and weeks.
Miller and Searby will face the County Court at later dates.
Miller also has charges of possessing a baton, knife and ice, and resisting police, which will return to the lower court on June 11.
The 31-year-old remains in custody at Port Phillip Prison.
