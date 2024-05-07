Out on parole so in jail 'car thief' must remain, at least until mid-June

A North Albury man extradited to NSW on car theft and unlicensed driving charges had been serving parole over dishonesty offences.
This was central to Brian Leslie Bates failing to secure bail in Albury Local Court on Tuesday, May 7.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys decided Bates had failed to show any reason why his continuing detention was not justified.
In addition to being on parole, Ms Humphreys said, Bates posed too great a risk of committing further serious offences and of endangering the community.
The 30-year-old fronted court via a video link to the Albury police station dock, having been arrested at a property in Pooley Court, Wodonga, on Saturday night.
Defence lawyer Jessica Munro said Bates was pleading not guilty to the outstanding warrant charges of car theft, larceny and unlicensed driving, though he made admissions to a second, unrelated larceny charge.
Before his arrest, which was carried out with assistance from the NSW Police air wing, Bates also had been wanted for questioning over a major spate of car break-ins and thefts from vehicles on both sides of the border.
He was taken into custody in the wake of an appeal last week by Albury police, who released an image of him over the outstanding warrant.
Police wanted to talk to him over a series of thefts from cars in Wodonga, Baranduda and Albury over the past month.
While not charged over those incidents, he was nevertheless arrested as part of an ongoing investigation.
Ms Munro said Bates would face a revocation of parole hearing within "the next few weeks".
"My understanding is he won't get (out again on) parole if he's not on bail," she submitted to Ms Humphreys.
Ms Munro said the larceny charge to which he had pleaded guilty would not cross the threshold for a jail term.
The charge was laid over Bates stuffing his pants and shirt with confectionery taken from the shelves of the BP service station in Wodonga Place, South Albury, on March 26 just after 4am.
The incident was captured on CCTV security footage.
Ms Munro said the charges to which he pleaded not guilty also relied on CCTV, but the images were taken from some distance and it was not abundantly clear that the person depicted was Bates.
"He has also recently been unwell, which has required some hospitalisation," she said.
Ms Munro said it was crucial that Bates be freed on bail in order to address his mental health issues, as he suffered from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
She said that as a means of ensuring he attended court in future, Bates could report daily to Albury police and also observe a nightly curfew.
But Ms Humphreys said the court "sees some strength" to the police case against Bates and "it also does indicate there has been identification (of the accused)" in the footage.
She said the court "could not look beyond the fact he is on parole" for matters of dishonesty.
The car theft and unlicensed driving charges relate to allegations Bates stole a Mercedes Benz GLE 350D AMG in Albury on April 11 about 8pm.
The larceny charge involves an allegation he stole a $59.99 jumper from an Albury store the previous day.
Bates was further remanded in custody to appear on June 18.
