For you, Ben: Footy club to celebrate the life of 'a great big brother'

"Time's precious and tomorrow isn't guaranteed, so it's a big eye-opener to just be kind and do your best."
These are the words of Wodonga Raiders' footballer Liam Hickey as he looks out onto the football field he calls home.
On December 5, 2023, the Hickey family said goodbye to much-loved brother and son, Ben, after the 31-year-old lost his battle with brain cancer.
"He was a great big brother," Liam reflected.
"He was just so passionate about life and was always striving for new adventures.
"He never left a stone unturned and jumped at every opportunity, which is something I've always wanted to strive towards as well.
"He was a very motivated person."
Ben was pursuing a work opportunity in South Africa when his health took a turn.
It was soon discovered he was dealing with stage four glioblastoma, a diagnosis which on average carries a 12 to 18-month survival rate for most.
"But he went for another 18 months after that," Liam said.
"At first, I was in Western Australia, Neve was in Melbourne and Mum and Dad (Ann and Leo) were here.
"It was during COVID as well, so it wasn't like we could all just go over there (to South Africa)."
But the family made the most of the time they had and continue to cherish the memories they made.
"It was special in the sense that never did we think we'd all be back hanging at Mum and Dad's," Liam said.
"Just Ben's perspective on life as well, it's just too short to take things too seriously.
"He was always funny and was just such a good spirit to be around.
"He's five years older than me and he moved out of home as soon as he finished school, so to actually lock him in for a bit of time and learn and understand who he was as an adult, it was so good.
"You can learn something from everyone, and I definitely have some things from him that I can cherish and hold pretty close and work on.
"He was good at giving advice as well."
Ben's life and legacy will be celebrated this weekend as Wodonga Raiders hosts the Bucks for Ben Brain Cancer Fundraiser at Birallee Park against Myrtleford.
It's not only a place where Ben spent a lot of time, but also donned red and blue with number nine during Raiders' 2010 thirds premiership.
All money raised on Saturday will be donated to Carrie's Beanies 4 Brain Cancer, with the community already digging deep in the lead up to the fundraising and awareness initiate in Ben's honour.
Liam will also be shaving his head at Raiders' Thursday night training to further rally fundraising efforts.
"They'll have the thirds players' reunion on the day as well to get the team back here," Liam said.
"Ben absolutely loved sport, and unless he was down in Melbourne watching his mates play footy, he was always down here watching us play
"Dad being part of the first Wodonga Raiders' team and that first grand final, he had lots to do with the development of the juniors through mine and Ben's years here as well, while Neve played netball and mum was involved too.
"It's pretty special."
It's not the first time the aggressive form of cancer has affected the family, with Liam's grandfather, David Elliott, having also been taken too soon from the disease.
Liam admits he's been overwhelmed by the support already shown by the community, expressing his thanks.
"To feel the generosity from the local community and having people reach out online has just been beautiful," he said.
"There's so much kindness in the world, you just have to go and look for it, and it's there.
"It's as much about spreading awareness and celebrating Ben's life as it is about raising funds."
When Raiders runs out on Saturday, they will carry with them a message, this one's 'for you, Ben.'
