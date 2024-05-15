The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Victim tells of ongoing terror after knife thrust at her during Wodonga robbery

By Court Reporter
Updated May 15 2024 - 4:37pm, first published 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Lindsay leaves Wodonga court on Wendesday ahead of his sentencing on a charge of armed robbery.
Mark Lindsay leaves Wodonga court on Wendesday ahead of his sentencing on a charge of armed robbery.

An armed robber who twice thrust a knife towards a Wodonga petrol station worker was thousands of dollars in debt, with the victim still living in fear of the man.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.