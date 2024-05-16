The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

He should have been safe, but couldn't be protected: Coroner gives findings

By Local News
Updated May 16 2024 - 4:25pm, first published 3:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roger Schnelle died on April 30, 2021, two days after suffering self-inflicted injuries at Nolan House. Picture supplied
Roger Schnelle died on April 30, 2021, two days after suffering self-inflicted injuries at Nolan House. Picture supplied

A coroner has urged several changes be made by Albury Wodonga Health following the death of an involuntary mental health patient, with an inquest told the man should have been safe at the facility.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.