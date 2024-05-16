The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Club hasn't won six straight since 2008 top three finish, is this an omen?

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
May 16 2024 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga (with the ball) will be chasing six straight wins for the first time in 16 years against Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday.
Wodonga (with the ball) will be chasing six straight wins for the first time in 16 years against Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday.

Wodonga is chasing six successive wins for the first time since 2008.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.