Club hasn't won six straight since 2008 top three finish, is this an omen?

Wodonga is chasing six successive wins for the first time since 2008.
The Bulldogs hold down third spot on five wins, a victory behind Yarrawonga and Wangaratta Rovers.
The latter will host Wodonga in the match of the round on Saturday.
The 'Dogs started the season with a loss to premiers Yarrawonga but, since that poor second half showing, have posted wins against last year's preliminary finalists Wangaratta and Albury.
Both games were under two kicks, so the ability to win the close games augurs well for the club improving on last year's first semi-final appearance.
Wodonga will start slight underdogs against the unbeaten Hawks.
However, the home team will be without inspirational coach Sam Murray, who injured his hamstring against North Albury last Saturday.
Wodonga won six straight between rounds 11-16 in 2008 after clocking up eight straight (rounds 13-18, plus the elimination and first semi) in 2007.
The Bulldogs contested three successive preliminary finals from 2007.
The club last won the flag in 2004.
Meanwhile, Albury will welcome back premiership player Michael Thompson in reserve grade in the home game against Yarrawonga on Saturday.
The Tigers will celebrate their 2014 premiership reunion and that milestone is behind Thompson's first game at the club since 2018.
"Willy Haberecht (reserve grade co-coach) put it out there a few weeks ago, that if anybody wanted to run around again and have one for the memory banks, that we'd see what we could do for them," Tigers' president Lindsay Rollings said.
Thompson joined Kiewa Sandy Creek after the 2018 flag win against Wangaratta, but hasn't played in a number of years.
Rollings was quizzed if the 33-year-old might make the return home permanent.
"At this stage, unless he really loves it, I think it's just a one-off."
